RiffTrax: The Game - Christmas Clip Pack!

Version 1.7 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This update includes new clips and riffs!

Featuring over 50 clips from RiffTrax holiday classics:

· Jack Frost

· It’s a Wonderful Life

· Santa’s Spaceship

· Rudolph

· Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

· Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

· And many more!

This update also features a holiday themed living room, new avatars, music, and more!

Note: On the game loadout (and within the Gameplay options menu) you have the option to filter the Christmas clips (turn them on/off, or play them exclusively).

