RiffTrax: The Game update for 22 November 2022

RiffTrax: The Game - Christmas Clip Pack!

RiffTrax: The Game - Christmas Clip Pack!

Build 9881565 · Last edited by Wendy

Version 1.7 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This update includes new clips and riffs!

Featuring over 50 clips from RiffTrax holiday classics:

· Jack Frost
· It’s a Wonderful Life
· Santa’s Spaceship
· Rudolph
· Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
· Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
· And many more!

This update also features a holiday themed living room, new avatars, music, and more!

Note: On the game loadout (and within the Gameplay options menu) you have the option to filter the Christmas clips (turn them on/off, or play them exclusively).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707871
  • Loading history…
Depot 1707872
  • Loading history…
