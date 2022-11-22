RiffTrax: The Game - Christmas Clip Pack!

Version 1.7 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This update includes new clips and riffs!
Featuring over 50 clips from RiffTrax holiday classics:
· Jack Frost
· It’s a Wonderful Life
· Santa’s Spaceship
· Rudolph
· Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
· Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
· And many more!
This update also features a holiday themed living room, new avatars, music, and more!
Note: On the game loadout (and within the Gameplay options menu) you have the option to filter the Christmas clips (turn them on/off, or play them exclusively).
Run into a new bug? Got a tip or suggestion? Submit a ticket here.
