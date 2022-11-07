 Skip to content

Nodrog's Fortress update for 7 November 2022

V1.081 Buttons HOTFIX

Build 9881534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies! The last version disabled all the buttons if the Steam Overlay was active, a silly oversight.

Please see the last Update Post for all major changes in V1.08.

