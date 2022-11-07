V1.08 The Eightfold Bug Fix Path to True Determinism

Additions:

Hovering over Map Tiles reveals their type, passability, and coordinates. Hopefully this aids communication in Multiplayer!

The Tile and Character targetted by the camera is now labeled.

UI Fixes/Enhancements:

I cleaned up the targetting FX to be less pixelated.

The hover indicator is now displaying the correct team colors.

Hovering over available Abilities in the Character Menu as well as when selecting targets now correctly highlights only the Character(s) a given Ability can interact with.

Having an open Character select menu when Begin Match is clicked resulted in the camera being locked to the Sun until the Player Right Clicked to manually close the menu. This has been fixed :)

Ability Fixes:

Stamina aura now works correctly, giving massive boosts to your allied Character's stamina if they are in the casting area or begin their Round within the Aura, just like Healing Aura's HP gains.

Fixed Navigation Bugs:

Characters were abandoning their navigation before fully arriving at their claimed tile, causing undesired/unexpected path creation and indirect movement.

Characters were not moving to accomplish attacks and other behaviors under some circumstances.

Characters were getting stuck and stopped progressing their behaviors when blocked by other characters on the last tile of their chosen path.

Sync Demon Hunting and Technical Jargon< During today's stream (well maybe yesterday's; all I know is that I haven't seen the Sun in a while), it became apparent that there were still issues with syncing round actions between clients and that true determinism had not yet been achieved. To address this I went deep, knowing floating point errors were a likely culprit even though I have made great strides to eliminate their influence on the game's simulation code...

Probable Cause: There is a fundamental problem with floating point being non-deterministic across different cpu architectures. Though there are standards and one would expect Math to be the same everywhere, manufacturers use different operations/hacks to achieve the super fast processing speeds we all love. This means a floating point result on one machine may be slightly different on another, resulting in an accumulation of small discrepancies and eventually a sync error.

Hopeful Solution: I discovered that of all things, Ability FX (all the sparkly bits), were being initialized using their Unity Transform's position and rotation. The Unity Transform uses Vector3 which uses floats for its fields and each FX was initializing its internal fixed point virtual transform with these values. Ability FX are basically everything! The chance that something might spawn on the edge of two tiles and choose to affect one over the other due to a floating point error only gets higher the longer matches go and the more complex they get... To fix this, a second step was added in the FX spawn code that sets their virtual transform's position and rotation to properly derived fixed point coordinates. This fix will likely not be the last of the Sync Demon, and I will be ever vigilant until it is finally killed (beyond actual memory errors and cosmic rays). Please enjoy a free point online if it ever reveals its ugly head.