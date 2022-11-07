 Skip to content

Clownfield 2042 update for 7 November 2022

Update 4.5.0 is out

Build 9881439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_No-clowns,

Update 4.5.0 is now out and here are the changes:

  • Game Engine Update
  • Main Menu Changes (More user-friendly layout)
  • UI Patch for ultrawide resolutions
  • Stamina - no more jumping around (affects jumping only)
  • Player tag view decrease (mp)
  • Proper names for weapon attachments (finally)
  • Launch improvements
  • New map: Forsaken (deserted ship map)
  • Tornado (experimental) on Forsaken map only
  • Minor player/map fixes & code improvements

I meant to release this update weeks ago but got caught up working on other projects yet had to finalize a few things to push this. That being said, this update is finally out.

PS: Join our actively growing Discord channel:_ https://discord.gg/clownfield

