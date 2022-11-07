Update 4.5.0 is out

_No-clowns,
Update 4.5.0 is now out and here are the changes:
- Game Engine Update
- Main Menu Changes (More user-friendly layout)
- UI Patch for ultrawide resolutions
- Stamina - no more jumping around (affects jumping only)
- Player tag view decrease (mp)
- Proper names for weapon attachments (finally)
- Launch improvements
- New map: Forsaken (deserted ship map)
- Tornado (experimental) on Forsaken map only
- Minor player/map fixes & code improvements
I meant to release this update weeks ago but got caught up working on other projects yet had to finalize a few things to push this. That being said, this update is finally out.
