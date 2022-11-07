Update 4.5.0 is out

_No-clowns,

Update 4.5.0 is now out and here are the changes:

Game Engine Update

Main Menu Changes (More user-friendly layout)

UI Patch for ultrawide resolutions

Stamina - no more jumping around (affects jumping only)

Player tag view decrease (mp)

Proper names for weapon attachments (finally)

Launch improvements

New map: Forsaken (deserted ship map)

Tornado (experimental) on Forsaken map only

Minor player/map fixes & code improvements

I meant to release this update weeks ago but got caught up working on other projects yet had to finalize a few things to push this. That being said, this update is finally out.

PS: Join our actively growing Discord channel:_ https://discord.gg/clownfield