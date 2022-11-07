[Mirror War: Reincarnation of Holiness SA November 7th Patch Note]

Thank you for playing [Mirror War: Reincarnation of Holiness SA].
On November 7th, a patch was applied to fix the bugs below.
-
The problem that the [Moving Forest Path] hunting ground related to the Black Magician's main quest [Eerie Collection] was not displayed has been fixed.
-
In addition, if you find an abnormality, compress the [dump] folder and the [mwsSA_log.txt] file in the installed path and send it to the customer support email.
It is very helpful in identifying and correcting the cause more quickly.
If you request additional support or have a problem during the game, please contact the customer support email below.
[mw_sa_support@logickorea.co.kr]
thank you!
Changed files in this update