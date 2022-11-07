1.4.9 Patch Note

-
Fixed a bug where team names were broken in some locations.
Fixed a bug where the game did not proceed normally if the save file managing logo information was broken.
(Resets the save file to the default value when this situation occurs)
Fixed a bug where the coach's hairstyle was not applied properly on the awards screen.
The loading speed has been improved in situations such as screen switching and when a schedule is in progress on the gaming house operation screen, and a screen display function indicating that loading is added.
If you find any bugs, please don't hesitate to report them to [teamsamoyed@gmail.com]
We will fix them ASAP.
Thank you.
