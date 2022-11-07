1.4.9 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9881359 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug where team names were broken in some locations.

Fixed a bug where the game did not proceed normally if the save file managing logo information was broken.

(Resets the save file to the default value when this situation occurs)

Fixed a bug where the coach's hairstyle was not applied properly on the awards screen.

The loading speed has been improved in situations such as screen switching and when a schedule is in progress on the gaming house operation screen, and a screen display function indicating that loading is added.

If you find any bugs, please don't hesitate to report them to [teamsamoyed@gmail.com]

We will fix them ASAP.

Thank you.