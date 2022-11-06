QOL changes and updates based on feedback, as well as starting to implement some content which just didn't make it to launch. Thank you for the feedback so far, the game is still on sale if you'd like a spooky gift for your friends.
Changes in this update(1.05):
- Restyled main menu to include speedrun option (currently locked)
- Changed main menu to be better readable with mouseovers
- Restyled the pause menu to be better readable
- Added a binaural beat intensity slider (Meditation - Astral Projection scale)
- Improved mouse sensitivity
- Added a message at the start for videogame players not familiar with conventions of first person exploration games or first person games in general
- Added more items to find
- Fixed edge case issues where the player could get stuck requiring a reset
- Fixed typos in minor item descriptions
- Optimised assets and lighting
- Fixed the water to have a better effect
- Fixed the game icon
- Added more easter eggs
Build 1.05 is the last major patch before 1.1, which will include all of the new content and features shown here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1951940/view/3425577645362605591
Find out more:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951940/Eschaton/
