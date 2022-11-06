QOL changes and updates based on feedback, as well as starting to implement some content which just didn't make it to launch. Thank you for the feedback so far, the game is still on sale if you'd like a spooky gift for your friends.

Restyled main menu to include speedrun option (currently locked)

Changed main menu to be better readable with mouseovers

Restyled the pause menu to be better readable

Added a binaural beat intensity slider (Meditation - Astral Projection scale)

Improved mouse sensitivity

Added a message at the start for videogame players not familiar with conventions of first person exploration games or first person games in general

Added more items to find

Fixed edge case issues where the player could get stuck requiring a reset

Fixed typos in minor item descriptions

Optimised assets and lighting

Fixed the water to have a better effect

Fixed the game icon

Added more easter eggs

Build 1.05 is the last major patch before 1.1, which will include all of the new content and features shown here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1951940/view/3425577645362605591

Find out more:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951940/Eschaton/

Follow on twitter:

https://twitter.com/ja_bu_ga