 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spintales update for 6 November 2022

V1.0.0.8 - Bugfixes and Quality of life !

Share · View all patches · Build 9880982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a few hidden stuff , good luck!
-Added an indication to the tutorial if it's your first time playing!
-Fixed several bugs cause infinite loops within a certain bonus
-Fixed a second talent exploit
-Fixed Arthur stone's location reward

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link