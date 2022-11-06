-Added a few hidden stuff , good luck!
-Added an indication to the tutorial if it's your first time playing!
-Fixed several bugs cause infinite loops within a certain bonus
-Fixed a second talent exploit
-Fixed Arthur stone's location reward
Spintales update for 6 November 2022
V1.0.0.8 - Bugfixes and Quality of life !
-Added a few hidden stuff , good luck!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update