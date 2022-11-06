Patch 1.0.1 Released

Hello Vast Future fans! After some initial feedback and bug reports, we have released the first post-release patch, which includes a couple of important fixes.
Fixes:
- Save games on files that completed the game no longer load in the middle of the credits
- Shoulder buttons on keyboard/gamepad are no longer 'stuck' on defaults even after customization
- Resistance % in INFO menu is no longer incorrect
- Glitch when trying to purchase any bullet over quantity of 99 in vending machine is fixed
- Slight fixes where dialogues had incorrect portraits
Tweaks/Balance:
- It is now possible to reset a Weapon Upgrade choice at Guy's
- The final boss encounters have been increased in difficulty
- Cursor wrapping in the SKILLS menu
As always, thanks for your feedback and we hope you enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update