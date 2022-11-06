Patch 1.0.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9880838 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Vast Future fans! After some initial feedback and bug reports, we have released the first post-release patch, which includes a couple of important fixes.

Fixes:

Save games on files that completed the game no longer load in the middle of the credits

Shoulder buttons on keyboard/gamepad are no longer 'stuck' on defaults even after customization

Resistance % in INFO menu is no longer incorrect

Glitch when trying to purchase any bullet over quantity of 99 in vending machine is fixed

Slight fixes where dialogues had incorrect portraits

Tweaks/Balance:

It is now possible to reset a Weapon Upgrade choice at Guy's

The final boss encounters have been increased in difficulty

Cursor wrapping in the SKILLS menu

As always, thanks for your feedback and we hope you enjoy the game!