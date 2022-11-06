 Skip to content

For a Vast Future update for 6 November 2022

Patch 1.0.1 Released

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 9880838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Vast Future fans! After some initial feedback and bug reports, we have released the first post-release patch, which includes a couple of important fixes.

Fixes:

  • Save games on files that completed the game no longer load in the middle of the credits
  • Shoulder buttons on keyboard/gamepad are no longer 'stuck' on defaults even after customization
  • Resistance % in INFO menu is no longer incorrect
  • Glitch when trying to purchase any bullet over quantity of 99 in vending machine is fixed
  • Slight fixes where dialogues had incorrect portraits

Tweaks/Balance:

  • It is now possible to reset a Weapon Upgrade choice at Guy's
  • The final boss encounters have been increased in difficulty
  • Cursor wrapping in the SKILLS menu

As always, thanks for your feedback and we hope you enjoy the game!

