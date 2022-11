Share · View all patches · Build 9880774 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 20:59:16 UTC by Wendy

The Enemy Buffs of "Health" and "Speed" in survival have had their base amounts cut in half.

In survival, enemy critboxes now automatically trigger if the mouse touches them while autoattack is held (this greatly reduces time to kill with autoattack)

Fixed a bug where the "reduce secondary reload time" upgrade would sometimes not function properly

Tentative fix for a bug where the special overfill meter freezes and then becomes unusable