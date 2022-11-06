 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Booty Adventures update for 6 November 2022

Small Patch for Various Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 9880771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Several Issues:
AI Characters no longer walk on exploded docks (navmesh wasnt updating for destructible meshes)
AI Can now be sliced with the sword again (no idea why this was broken)
Various inventory items werent spawning when grabbed (shovel, boats, spyglass)
Various other quality of life fixes

Known Issues:
Boats dont always spawn when thrown in the water
AI Stabbing Not working
HP Reverb pushing the trigger causes the game to become unfocused... have to click on the game with the mouse.... not sure if this is a reverb thing or whats going on.

Future Updates:
For anybody who reads these I'll make this brief. We are a team of 2 indie devs. Thats it. Recent life events have literally torn us from working on this as much as we would like. Its highly possible one of us is completely unavailable for developing indefinitely while another of us is solidifying a plan for future updates based on this. We may be finding a way to wrap up this title where it currently stands and moving onto something more manageable. Nothing is set in stone yet just wanted to throw some transparency out there. #indielife

Changed files in this update

Big Booty Adventures Content Depot 1820561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link