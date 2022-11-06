Small Patch for Various Bugs

Fixed Several Issues:

AI Characters no longer walk on exploded docks (navmesh wasnt updating for destructible meshes)

AI Can now be sliced with the sword again (no idea why this was broken)

Various inventory items werent spawning when grabbed (shovel, boats, spyglass)

Various other quality of life fixes

Known Issues:

Boats dont always spawn when thrown in the water

AI Stabbing Not working

HP Reverb pushing the trigger causes the game to become unfocused... have to click on the game with the mouse.... not sure if this is a reverb thing or whats going on.

Future Updates:

For anybody who reads these I'll make this brief. We are a team of 2 indie devs. Thats it. Recent life events have literally torn us from working on this as much as we would like. Its highly possible one of us is completely unavailable for developing indefinitely while another of us is solidifying a plan for future updates based on this. We may be finding a way to wrap up this title where it currently stands and moving onto something more manageable. Nothing is set in stone yet just wanted to throw some transparency out there. #indielife