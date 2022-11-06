Text-matching entire tooltips and 12 new Item Augments!

Version 0.55509207

🎯 [New Item Augments] 12 new Item Augments have been added. These are all related to drone/summon builds.

🎯 [Misc] All regex string matching fields now allow matching against all text in item tooltips.

🎯 [UI] Weapon attack speed (time between shots) is now shown in the basic tooltip.

🎯 [Balance] The difficulty has been slightly increased across all game modes.

🎯 [Balance] Grand Continuum Events are now a fair bit more difficult.

🎯 [Balance] All damage-type augments now also apply to on-board turrets.

🎯 [Balance] Item skill requirements have been reduced by 50% to more easily allow dual/multi-specs.

🎯 [Performance] All item filter tests for items in world-space have been moved to a secondary thread. This should remove any previous occasional lag related to, e.g., expensive regex filters in combination with large loot drops.