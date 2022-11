Share · View all patches · Build 9880641 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Extended the display time of some prompt texts.

Added/modified some description texts in the skill window;

Increased the level limits of sections from 9,16,24,34 to 10,18,28,38;

Increased the experience gained in levels by 10%;

May everyone clear the game!