Hotfix Patch v1.09.1

Hello Admirals,

We managed to push this update sooner than we expected due to latest electricity problems in Kiev. Please note what it includes.

Hotfix v1.09.1

Fixed some major issues that made submarines not interact properly with ports and fleets and not generate missions.

Fixed issues which caused freezes in the campaign.

Flaws become further reduced when researching Construction technologies. So in late tech years it should be expected to notice much fewer flaws.

Battle & Campaign AI balances. The Battle AI should be a more resilient opponent and keep fighting at effective distances, not too far. The Campaign AI should be more efficient in spending its money.

Formation bug fixes.

Other minor fixes.

We hope that the most serious problems that you noticed are resolved and you will keep enjoying the game!

The Game-Labs Team