Hotfix Patch v1.09.1

Hello Admirals,
We managed to push this update sooner than we expected due to latest electricity problems in Kiev. Please note what it includes.
Hotfix v1.09.1
- Fixed some major issues that made submarines not interact properly with ports and fleets and not generate missions.
- Fixed issues which caused freezes in the campaign.
- Flaws become further reduced when researching Construction technologies. So in late tech years it should be expected to notice much fewer flaws.
- Battle & Campaign AI balances. The Battle AI should be a more resilient opponent and keep fighting at effective distances, not too far. The Campaign AI should be more efficient in spending its money.
- Formation bug fixes.
- Other minor fixes.
We hope that the most serious problems that you noticed are resolved and you will keep enjoying the game!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update