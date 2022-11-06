 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 6 November 2022

V. 2.24.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9880609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Patch once again! Sorry for all the patches, however there was a game-breaking bug with level negative 8 that needed to get fixed. Here are some other changes

  • Added a new event to level negative 5
  • Added a variant of the 1911 with a different color
  • Added some new signs for companies
  • Fixed the water shader on level negative 5
  • Made the secret b e e f gloves look like b e e f instead of a gory glove
  • There is now a notification when you get close to an achievement trigger

