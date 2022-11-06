Small Patch once again! Sorry for all the patches, however there was a game-breaking bug with level negative 8 that needed to get fixed. Here are some other changes

Added a new event to level negative 5

Added a variant of the 1911 with a different color

Added some new signs for companies

Fixed the water shader on level negative 5

Made the secret b e e f gloves look like b e e f instead of a gory glove

There is now a notification when you get close to an achievement trigger