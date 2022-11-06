 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abstract Grind update for 6 November 2022

Patch 2.5.6 Hammer Fall

Share · View all patches · Build 9880591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Skill: Hammer Fall
New skill: Hammer Fall (Attack | Area of Effect)
Hero summons a heavy divine hammer and smashes everyone in front of him.
Hammer can pop Poison Blobs of Alchemist class to explode them and deal addition damage to surrounding enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link