New Skill: Hammer Fall
New skill: Hammer Fall (Attack | Area of Effect)
Hero summons a heavy divine hammer and smashes everyone in front of him.
Hammer can pop Poison Blobs of Alchemist class to explode them and deal addition damage to surrounding enemies.
Abstract Grind update for 6 November 2022
Patch 2.5.6 Hammer Fall
New Skill: Hammer Fall
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update