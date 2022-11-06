Experimental Version Update

Hi together!
We just pushed some changes based on the comments on Discord on the experimental branch!
Thank you for all the feedback!
Changelog 2.0-186a897ff (NOT compatible with production version)
- New: Seperate ambient sound setting in settings
- New: Default character selection in settings
- Change/Bug fix: New biome entrance removed after next map part is revealed
- Improvement: Teleport players to station after connecting to a station in the new biome
- Improvement: During replay, the "new biome" effects don't scale with the speedup
- Improvement: The bridge in the main menu to the new biome entrace new does not appear before players have reached the new biome
- Bug fix: "Fireworks" achievement did not trigger
- Bug fix: Geysers can now be removed in the new biome
- Bug fix: Atmosphere not correctly played in main menu
- Bug fix: In the game end menu, the menu buttons were shifted
Changed depots in experimental branch