Unrailed! update for 6 November 2022

Experimental Version Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hi together!

We just pushed some changes based on the comments on Discord on the experimental branch!
Thank you for all the feedback!

Changelog 2.0-186a897ff (NOT compatible with production version)

  • New: Seperate ambient sound setting in settings
  • New: Default character selection in settings
  • Change/Bug fix: New biome entrance removed after next map part is revealed
  • Improvement: Teleport players to station after connecting to a station in the new biome
  • Improvement: During replay, the "new biome" effects don't scale with the speedup
  • Improvement: The bridge in the main menu to the new biome entrace new does not appear before players have reached the new biome
  • Bug fix: "Fireworks" achievement did not trigger
  • Bug fix: Geysers can now be removed in the new biome
  • Bug fix: Atmosphere not correctly played in main menu
  • Bug fix: In the game end menu, the menu buttons were shifted

