RELEASE v1.0.4

V1.0.4 is Now Live on Steam

Changes:

-Fatal Error on startup has (almost certainly probably) been fixed

-This should have also fixed a lot of the crashes on Linux, since it seems like the crashes were caused by a packaging error

-Replaced screen after TB is deleted with the updated screen material

-Fixed "Playtest Report" achievement not granting at the end of level 1

-Added BrainError's cat to Level 2 (I forgot to add it before release and she got sad)

-Added RETCON logo model to the RETCON System Clock area (model courtesy of Opabina)



NOTE: We haven't extensively tested this build with the new packaging fix, if it's horrendously broken for whatever reason let us know (V1.0.3 will also be available under "fallback" as a separate branch in betas if needed)