RELEASE v1.0.4

V1.0.4 is Now Live on Steam
Changes:
-Fatal Error on startup has (almost certainly probably) been fixed
-This should have also fixed a lot of the crashes on Linux, since it seems like the crashes were caused by a packaging error
-Replaced screen after TB is deleted with the updated screen material
-Fixed "Playtest Report" achievement not granting at the end of level 1
-Added BrainError's cat to Level 2 (I forgot to add it before release and she got sad)
-Added RETCON logo model to the RETCON System Clock area (model courtesy of Opabina)
NOTE: We haven't extensively tested this build with the new packaging fix, if it's horrendously broken for whatever reason let us know (V1.0.3 will also be available under "fallback" as a separate branch in betas if needed)
Changed files in this update