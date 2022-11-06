v1.1.0 VISUAL UPDATE + MAINTENANCE

It's been awhile, but it's time for another update, version 1.1.0. Just Act Natural is getting some polish! We're working on cleaning up the menus and making it easier to find the games and settings you want. Now you can more easily filter game modes, change advanced options, and there's even a search bar to help find your friends' games. Going forward we look to get back on track with regular bi-weekly / monthly content updates. As always, Discord is the best place to make suggestions, report bugs and get in contact with the dev-team. Click HERE to join.

Few items of the changelog:

Fixed BOLT crashing screen on startup

Fixed default region miss-matches

Region handling improvements

User Interface Improvements

Session browser

Lobby interface

Settings menu

Under the hood stuff

New data management system (cross-platform compatibility)

Codebase refactoring

Pipeline improvements

Thank you for your continued patience. We hope to bring you Just Act Natural to more platforms soon!!