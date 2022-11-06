October Client hotfix and Fall Balance Changes Part II (Forsaken Waste)

Fall Balance Changes Part 2

For today, we rolled out another set of theFall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Forsaken Wastes as well as some missed items and bug fixes for Forglar Swamp. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Added a new system that will download all rune data upon login and update descriptions as needed so that it is up to date. Please let us know if you see anything weird or incorrect on the Pox Nora forums or on the Pox Nora Community Discord

Rune Management