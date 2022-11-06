 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 6 November 2022

October Client hotfix and Fall Balance Changes Part II (Forsaken Waste)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fall Balance Changes Part 2

For today, we rolled out another set of theFall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Forsaken Wastes as well as some missed items and bug fixes for Forglar Swamp. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
  • Added a new system that will download all rune data upon login and update descriptions as needed so that it is up to date. Please let us know if you see anything weird or incorrect on the Pox Nora forums or on the Pox Nora Community Discord
Rune Management
  • Fixed an issue where the cost of forging a rune was incorrect in the displayed prompt

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
