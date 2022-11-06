October Client hotfix and Fall Balance Changes Part II (Forsaken Waste)

Fall Balance Changes Part 2
For today, we rolled out another set of theFall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Forsaken Wastes as well as some missed items and bug fixes for Forglar Swamp. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/
Client Changes
In-Game Text
- Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
- Added a new system that will download all rune data upon login and update descriptions as needed so that it is up to date. Please let us know if you see anything weird or incorrect on the Pox Nora forums or on the Pox Nora Community Discord
Rune Management
- Fixed an issue where the cost of forging a rune was incorrect in the displayed prompt
Changed files in this update