A few people have complained about the font size. I started using a 3rd party plugin for the HUD font a while back (not the font in the menus or windows), to signifciantly increase the framerate. I think I made it a little too small, so now I have 3 options in the game menu for HUD font size: small, mid, large. Default is small. Mid looks good. Large kind of overlaps other words, but the option is there if you want it.

EDIT: Final Brigand update for all eternity.