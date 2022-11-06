If you want to use the drag mechanic for doors, please go into your options menu under controls currently and tick the box for drag doors else it will be defaulted to click to open doors
Dark Past update for 6 November 2022
Optional Drag Or Click To Open Doors
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update