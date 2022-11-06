 Skip to content

Dark Past update for 6 November 2022

Optional Drag Or Click To Open Doors

Dark Past update for 6 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you want to use the drag mechanic for doors, please go into your options menu under controls currently and tick the box for drag doors else it will be defaulted to click to open doors

