Update 1.3.4 - anniversary edition

Greetings, friends!

Wow, time really flies... Exactly two years ago at around 6PM I pushed that magical green 'Release now' button on Steam, starting Zniw's big Adventure in the land of Polisemia. The rest is, as they say, history...

Can't believe it's already the second release anniversary of Zniw Adventure! Or its second hatchday if you prefer! Hope you have your shiny pebbles ready!

That's also why we've decided to gather all the feedback people shared with us over at our support channel for the last couple of weeks, and make the game even better with an update - and just in time for the release anniversary! So let's celebrate by going through the changelog, shall we?

several English script typos fixed.

one image pop-up in [spoiler]Chief's Apartment[/spoiler] had some incorrect transparent pixels, and was fixed.

one image pop-up in [spoiler]Jaw Mountain Summit[/spoiler] linked to an incorrect image ID, and has been fixed.

entering either the [spoiler]sound test[/spoiler] or [spoiler]FMV viewer[/spoiler] from in-game Extras corrupted the sprite of the first dropped item on the screen (it there was one present). Fortunately it was purely cosmetical, as attempting to pick it up reverted it back to the valid graphic, but it was still annoying having to click the item twice.

But hold on, that's more! While we're here, we'd like to remind you about Zid Journey, in case you missed the news - our second game in the Zid and Zniw Chronicles series is currently on Kickstarter, plus you can try out the demo version as well!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1814690/Zid_Journey/

What's more, we've already surpassed 200% of our initial goal, and there's still 10 days to go!!

It's absolutely crazy to think that after a mere 2 years we already have a second part in the works, and even a Kickstarter campaign with a playable demo - but it's true, and it's all thanks to your lovely support! We just couldn't have a better second release anniversary than this!

That's all we wanted to share with you today! Stay tuned for more news in the future - see you and until next update, friends!