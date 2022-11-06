Build 470: Patch Notes

Game Tip:
You can “ping” enemy positions or points of interest by looking at a point and clicking the middle mouse.
SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
- Fixed: Final wave was skipped if last player on Axis team died as the final reinforcement was called
- Fixed: Cursor lost if spawn menu was closed whilst settings menu is in use
- Fixed: Missing dead indicator for NCOs on spawn menu
- Fixed: Rank icons on scoreboard sometimes displayed in wrong team colour after player switched team
- Fixed: Settings > Controls tab inaccessible while ingame
- Fixed: Ping key binding option no longer says NCO only
- Fixed: Unnecessary links in event feed
- Updated: Renamed fly-camera mode from “Spectator” to “Observer” to avoid confusion
- Updated: Retreat notification for German forces to make it clearer and more prominent
- Updated: Backend client/server version control to reduce compatibility issues
- Updated: Readability of text chat
KNOWN ISSUES
- Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen
- Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first entering a map after a major update or install. Please be patient while the caching completes.
- Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible
You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2
