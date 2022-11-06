Build 470: Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game Tip:

You can “ping” enemy positions or points of interest by looking at a point and clicking the middle mouse.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:

Fixed: Final wave was skipped if last player on Axis team died as the final reinforcement was called

Fixed: Cursor lost if spawn menu was closed whilst settings menu is in use

Fixed: Missing dead indicator for NCOs on spawn menu

Fixed: Rank icons on scoreboard sometimes displayed in wrong team colour after player switched team

Fixed: Settings > Controls tab inaccessible while ingame

Fixed: Ping key binding option no longer says NCO only

Fixed: Unnecessary links in event feed

Updated: Renamed fly-camera mode from “Spectator” to “Observer” to avoid confusion

Updated: Retreat notification for German forces to make it clearer and more prominent

Updated: Backend client/server version control to reduce compatibility issues

Updated: Readability of text chat

KNOWN ISSUES

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen

Weapons and hands are temporarily invisible when first entering a map after a major update or install. Please be patient while the caching completes.

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2