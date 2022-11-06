Used ship import restrictions lifted

Import restrictions have been lifted on a group of ship variants, following their completion of safety testing. Keep an eye out at dealerships across the system; new, specialized configurations of the Prospector, K37, and Cothon should be available soon.

Graphene superconducting coils breakthrough

A new breakthrough in the graphene superconducting coil technology commonly used in superconducting magnetic energy storage systems allows the system to reach a much higher specific energy using a newly developed phase modulation technique. With the ability to dramatically increase SMES capacity through a software upgrade, manufacturers of most commercially available systems rushed to push out a firmware upgrade package unlocking the full capability of their systems.

Digital Mimas Halloween special concert

With the conclusion of Digital Mimas’ latest Halloween special concert tour, their new song is now available for purchase over most electronic platforms. Sales are expected to reach record numbers for the band, following the success of the tour introducing the title.

