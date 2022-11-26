V140.1 is out now.

Hello everyone. Looks like the last release has held up pretty well and it's great to see some new players enjoying Autonauts. There's now a small V140.1 update to fix some important issues.

Fixed : Flipping a pallet and putting it on top of an un-flipped palette would cause the bottom palette to have 2 different access tiles instead of 2 the same.

Fixed : Cereal grow time was set to 18 seconds and it should have been 180.

Fixed : Some Chinese, Korean and Japanese characters were missing from the font.