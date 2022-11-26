 Skip to content

Autonauts update for 26 November 2022

V140.1 is out now.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Looks like the last release has held up pretty well and it's great to see some new players enjoying Autonauts. There's now a small V140.1 update to fix some important issues.

Fixed : Flipping a pallet and putting it on top of an un-flipped palette would cause the bottom palette to have 2 different access tiles instead of 2 the same.
Fixed : Cereal grow time was set to 18 seconds and it should have been 180.
Fixed : Some Chinese, Korean and Japanese characters were missing from the font.

