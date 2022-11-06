Patch notes for version 2022_11_06

The main focus on this update is to make sure the game runs properly after the Unity Engine upgrade to 2021. I have also been implementing the framework needed in order to release a demo version of Monsterstone: Prelude, that has less features and levels than the full version. I also implemented a development tool, where I can simply press a button in the Unity Editor, and it will automatically add the correct scenes into my build settings. This reduces the amount of steps in my development pipeline, which will become valuable once I add more levels to the game. It still needs some integration with how levels are selected for the randomizer when completing a level, but it should make it practically impossible for me to forget to add the right levels to the game build, assuming they are present in the correct folder of course. I have also been laying out which tasks need to be done for the game, so I have a more clear overview on what needs working on next. Once the demo version is out, I would like to start adding more levels, though that will require a bit of preparation in terms of level content to facilitate it.

Additions:

Some backend stuff in order manage the differences between the current full version, and a potential demo version that I have been working on.

Changes:

More Heatscale resources available in Goldenglow caverns.

Fixes: