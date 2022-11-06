Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.51

Yay! Here's a big update for KotC 2. The new version adds no less than 19 new spells!

The new Druid spells are Nymph Beauty, Creeping Doom, Fungal Parasite, Constrictor Arms, Greater Scorpion Stinger, Scorpion Stinger, Greater Crocodile Bite, and Crocodile Bite. The new Wizard spells are Blink, Wail of the Banshee, Circle of Pain, Mass Fly, Fly, Mass Hideous Laughter, and Lesser Malison (Wizard). Then we have Fly Psionic (for the Psychic Warrior), Resilient Grease (Rogue), Mass Hideous Laughter (Rogue), and Lesser Malison (Cleric).

There is also a new feat for the Druid and Storm Warrior: Wild Shape Mastery. It will allow you to cast Constrictor Arms, Greater Scorpion Stinger, Scorpion Stinger, Greater Crocodile Bite, and Crocodile Bite using a Move Action or Free Action.

A Big Thank You to Juhani for helping design the new spells!! It's very appreciated.

I will update the character-class webpages with the description of the new spells and the new feat soon - please see the Druid, the Wizard, the Rogue, the Cleric and the Psychic Warrior.

The new version also implements 16 new sound effects that will play when you cast certain spells (such as Hideous Laughter, Mass Hideous Laughter, Lesser Malison, Circle of Pain, Wail of the Banshee, Fly, Fly Psionic, Psionic Pounce, or Blindsight) or when you activate certain Spirit Animals of the Barbarian (such as the Elephant Spirit Animal, Bear Spirit Animal, Jaguar Spirit Animal, Porpoise Spirit Animal, Eagle Spirit Animal, Rhinoceros Spirit Animal, or Cobra Spirit Animal). Finally, there's a new sound effect that plays when a Mirror Image is destroyed.

Must say I really like the new sound effects. They really help make the new spells and Spirit Animals come alive.

A Big Thank You to Robbie for the awesome Hideous Laughter, Wail of the Banshee and Death Metal sound effects! I've got many more sounds from Robbie but I expect to implement them along with the upcoming adventure module.

I've also fixed a number of bugs involving spells, such as Vampiric Blast, Discharge, and Ray of Enfeeblement. I've improved some spells, too: Greater Stoneskin and all the spells that grant the Heroism condition. Please see below for details.

Next, I expect to be working on new options and features, such as custom spell-effect sounds, display of monster injury status, reduced combat Experience Point awards, inventory search, spell search, out-of-combat focus on moving party, item sounds when moving inventory items, the iconised Combat-Actions menu, spellcasting hot keys, new subraces, and new familiars.

KotC 2 and KotC 1 will be available at a discount on GOG very soon, so if you haven't got them already, don't miss the chance! ^_^

If you find any bugs in KotC 2 version 1.51, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be very useful, too. Thank you!!

List of changes in Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.51

Improved the AI for opponents that should rush to the enemy immediately.

for opponents that should rush to the enemy immediately. Tweaked the Mysterious Cave encounter that occurs immediately after resting inside the cave.

encounter that occurs immediately after resting inside the cave. Added some code to accelerate gameplay in combat .

. Added the new spells . The new Druid spells are Nymph Beauty, Creeping Doom, Fungal Parasite, Constrictor Arms, Greater Scorpion Stinger, Scorpion Stinger, Greater Crocodile Bite, and Crocodile Bite. The new Wizard spells are Blink, Wail of the Banshee, Circle of Pain, Mass Fly, Fly, Mass Hideous Laughter, and Lesser Malison (Wizard). Then we have Fly Psionic (for the Psychic Warrior), Resilient Grease (Rogue), Mass Hideous Laughter (Rogue), and Lesser Malison (Cleric).

. The new spells are Nymph Beauty, Creeping Doom, Fungal Parasite, Constrictor Arms, Greater Scorpion Stinger, Scorpion Stinger, Greater Crocodile Bite, and Crocodile Bite. The new spells are Blink, Wail of the Banshee, Circle of Pain, Mass Fly, Fly, Mass Hideous Laughter, and Lesser Malison (Wizard). Then we have Fly Psionic (for the Psychic Warrior), Resilient Grease (Rogue), Mass Hideous Laughter (Rogue), and Lesser Malison (Cleric). Given the new spells to all the enemies that should have them in Augury of Chaos and the Tutorial Adventure .

that should have them in and the . Added the new Druid and Storm Warrior feat Wild Shape Mastery .

and feat . The feat Black Wizard Advanced Specialisation will now improve Wail of the Banshee , in addition to its previous benefits. The feat Green Wizard Advanced Specialisation will reduce the spell level of Mass Fly , in addition to its previous benefits.

will now improve , in addition to its previous benefits. The feat will reduce the spell level of , in addition to its previous benefits. Improved the spell Greater Stoneskin . The Damage Reduction is now 20 + one point for every level of the caster beyond 13.

. The Damage Reduction is now 20 + one point for every level of the caster beyond 13. Improved the spells Heroism , Mass Heroism , Greater Heroism , and Mass Greater Heroism by making the Heroism and Greater Heroism conditions a lot more similar to the 3.5 OGL . Previously, in KotC 2 these conditions would grant a bonus to Attack Rolls and Willpower Saving Throws. Now, they will grant a bonus to Attack Rolls , all Saving Throws , and all Ability Checks . Also changed the spell descriptions and the in-game help entries to reflect this.

, , , and by making the Heroism and Greater Heroism conditions a lot more similar to the . Previously, in KotC 2 these conditions would grant a bonus to Attack Rolls and Willpower Saving Throws. Now, they will grant a bonus to , , and . Also changed the spell descriptions and the in-game help entries to reflect this. Improved the spell Mass Heroism from Standard Action to Move Action.

from Standard Action to Move Action. Fixed a source of crashes in the macOS version .

. Fixed some issues with pressing A while mousing over the name of a party member in the top-right corner.

while mousing over the name of a party member in the top-right corner. Fixed a bug with secondary natural weapons affecting sound effects and the critical hit range for secondary natural weapons only.

affecting sound effects and the critical hit range for secondary natural weapons only. Fixed a bug in the recording of the remaining points of Stoneskin Personal and Greater Stoneskin .

and . Fixed a bug with the feat Fast Touch Domain Powers being available to Clerics from level 1 in the Windows version only.

being available to Clerics from level 1 in the Windows version only. Fixed a problem with Ray of Enfeeblement dealing 1d6+1 per level of Strength damage instead of 1d6+1 per two levels (rounded up).

dealing 1d6+1 per level of Strength damage instead of 1d6+1 per two levels (rounded up). Fixed a bug in the Sun Bolt Domain Power of the Cleric, as well as the Sun Bolt spell-like ability of the companion Monk Xantrix . They were not requiring a Ranged Touch Attack.

Domain Power of the Cleric, as well as the spell-like ability of the companion Monk . They were not requiring a Ranged Touch Attack. Fixed a bug with the effects of the psionic power Psychic Turmoil , due to a spell-entry error.

, due to a spell-entry error. Fixed a bug with the spell Vampiric Blast not getting improved at levels 15 and 17, due to a spell-entry error.

not getting improved at levels 15 and 17, due to a spell-entry error. Fixed a bug with the damage of the spell Discharge not receiving the +1 point per level, due to a spell-entry error.

not receiving the +1 point per level, due to a spell-entry error. Fixed a spell-entry error with the Bard spell Pipes of Pain .

. Fixed spell-entry errors affecting the AI for the spells Circle of Death , Undeath to Death , and Undeath to Death (Cleric) .

, , and . Fixed several issues with the Druid spell Insect Plague .

. Added a Horse Canter sound effect when you use the Centaur skill dialogue option in Augury of Chaos.

when you use the skill dialogue option in Augury of Chaos. Fixed a problem with the display of magic effects (such as Hideous Laughter) on Babaus and Orcs when they're Prone .

(such as Hideous Laughter) on and when they're . Fixed some centring issues with the high-resolution sprites of the Orcs when Prone .

when . Fixed an error in the description of the psionic power Energy Shield (Psionicist) .

. Fixed a broken link and other errors in the in-game help entry for Concentration Checks .

. Fixed a broken link in the in-game description of the spell Silence (Rogue) .

. Added the radius in the in-game descriptions for Mass Freedom of Movement (Cleric) and Mass Freedom of Movement (Druid) .

and . Corrected the information about Reach Weapons in the in-game help entry about Weapon Groups .

in the in-game help entry about . Fixed errors in the help entries that list the feats associated with Wizards attuned to a specific moon .

. Added 16 new sound effects : Magic hideous laughter.wav, Magic hideous laughter short.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 1.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 2.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 3.wav, Death metal thunder guitar clip.wav, Death metal thunder guitar clip short.wav, Mirror image destroyed.wav, Jaguar roar.wav, Eagle screaming.wav, Elephant snorting.wav, Elephant trumpeting.wav, Dolphin underwater.wav, Bear roar.wav, Horse canter.wav, and Snake snarling.wav. A Big Thank You to Robbie for the awesome Hideous Laughter , Wail of the Banshee and Death Metal sound effects!

: Magic hideous laughter.wav, Magic hideous laughter short.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 1.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 2.wav, Magic wail of the banshee 3.wav, Death metal thunder guitar clip.wav, Death metal thunder guitar clip short.wav, Mirror image destroyed.wav, Jaguar roar.wav, Eagle screaming.wav, Elephant snorting.wav, Elephant trumpeting.wav, Dolphin underwater.wav, Bear roar.wav, Horse canter.wav, and Snake snarling.wav. A Big Thank You to for the awesome , and sound effects! Fixed an issue in the sound effect Snoring giant.wav .

. Most of the Spirit Animal powers (as well as Psionic Pounce, Blindsight, Fly, and Fly Psionic) will now make use of the new animal sound effects I've just added to the game.

powers (as well as Psionic Pounce, Blindsight, Fly, and Fly Psionic) will now make use of the new I've just added to the game. Upgraded the sound effects for all the versions of the spells Hideous Laughter and Malison .

and . Added a new sound effect that plays when a Mirror Image gets destroyed by a physical attack or by the spell Magic Missile with the feat Dispelling Magic Missile .

gets destroyed by a physical attack or by the spell with the feat . Added 17 new spell icons: Crocodile-Bite.png, Crocodile-Bite-Alt.png, Scorpion-Stinger.png, Scorpion-Stinger-Alt.png, Scorpion-Stinger-Extra.png, Insect-Plague-Creeping-Doom.png, Spirit-Animal-Eagle-Fly.png, Spirit-Animal-Eagle-Mass-Fly.png, Wail-Of-The-Banshee.png, Wail-Of-The-Banshee-Shout.png, Hideous-Laughter-Mass.png, Web-Fungal-Parasite-Vampiric-Spores.png, Long-Reach-Long-Arm.png, Long-Reach-Long-Arm-Mass.png, Greater-Mirror-Image.png, Greater-Mirror-Image-Mass.png, and Enhance-Ability-Strength-Constrictor-Arms.png.

Thank You For Your Support, Legendary Mages and Warriors of the Realm! Enjoy!! :-)