Changes to the experience system

Changes have been made to the way you earn experience. Previously the level was completed and XP was given based on the amount of customers you served, completely ignoring the accuracy and quality of the food you served. XP will now be given based on the amount of money you earned during the level. In the lobby you now have the ability to choose the “game length” in other words, how much money you have to earn to complete the level before the time runs out. The other side tasks remain unchanged.

This way XP is given more fairly to the players who focus on making the best food! We think this is a better way to award players who focus on the actual point of the game, instead of those who just rush through.

If you have any comments or ideas feel free to discuss them with us on our twitter, we will reply to every comment here.