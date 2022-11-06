Beta Patch 1.4.2

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture featuring fixes to the Level Builder as well as a small quality of life improvement.
See the changelog below for details.
- The game now prompts for verification if you attempt to play a level while having unsaved changes on a custom level
- Fixed the enemy face direction property not being applied correctly, causing enemies to always face right upon playing a custom level
- Fixed renaming a previously uploaded custom level causing the game to lose track of the Steam Workshop item reference (only applies to new levels or reuploaded existing levels)
Changed files in this update