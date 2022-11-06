 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vibrant Venture update for 6 November 2022

Beta Patch 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9879827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture featuring fixes to the Level Builder as well as a small quality of life improvement.

See the changelog below for details.

  • The game now prompts for verification if you attempt to play a level while having unsaved changes on a custom level
  • Fixed the enemy face direction property not being applied correctly, causing enemies to always face right upon playing a custom level
  • Fixed renaming a previously uploaded custom level causing the game to lose track of the Steam Workshop item reference (only applies to new levels or reuploaded existing levels)

Changed files in this update

Vibrant Venture Content Depot 1264521
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot MacOS Depot 1264522
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot 32-bit Depot 1264523
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot Linux Depot 1264524
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link