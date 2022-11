Share · View all patches · Build 9879797 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 14:19:06 UTC by Wendy

I just fixed some errors with skills that caused game crashes. Thanks to Dragoon4 for reporting it to me.

I also adjusted some details in the system sprite sheet to make it clear when characters are under buff/debuff effects.

May you all have a nice Sunday.

Sincerely,

Bone Collectors.