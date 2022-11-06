 Skip to content

Alone update for 6 November 2022

Ironwood Update

Build 9879774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Ironwood Update is now live. With it come major changes to enemies, material unlocking, and includes a couple of interesting boss enemies.

Major Changes

  • Changes to the way materials (Iron, Orium, Hardwood &c) are unlocked
  • A new type of map - the enchanted forest and enemies to populate it
  • Two new boss enemies - and two custom maps to fight them in
  • The ship can now be upgraded
  • The introduction of cloth, and some other items to farm
  • Smarter enemies, ranged enemies, support enemies

This is a major release and save games are unfortunately not compatible. Starting a new game will hide the previous save games.

So, why not give it a try, and share any feedback.

