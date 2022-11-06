Share · View all patches · Build 9879774 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 14:13:11 UTC by Wendy

The Ironwood Update is now live. With it come major changes to enemies, material unlocking, and includes a couple of interesting boss enemies.

Major Changes

Changes to the way materials (Iron, Orium, Hardwood &c) are unlocked

A new type of map - the enchanted forest and enemies to populate it

Two new boss enemies - and two custom maps to fight them in

The ship can now be upgraded

The introduction of cloth, and some other items to farm

Smarter enemies, ranged enemies, support enemies

This is a major release and save games are unfortunately not compatible. Starting a new game will hide the previous save games.

So, why not give it a try, and share any feedback.