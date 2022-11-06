The Ironwood Update is now live. With it come major changes to enemies, material unlocking, and includes a couple of interesting boss enemies.
Major Changes
- Changes to the way materials (Iron, Orium, Hardwood &c) are unlocked
- A new type of map - the enchanted forest and enemies to populate it
- Two new boss enemies - and two custom maps to fight them in
- The ship can now be upgraded
- The introduction of cloth, and some other items to farm
- Smarter enemies, ranged enemies, support enemies
This is a major release and save games are unfortunately not compatible. Starting a new game will hide the previous save games.
So, why not give it a try, and share any feedback.
