Paranormal Observation update for 6 November 2022

Shadow Update

Shadow Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you the next update!

  • Added shadow person
  • Added new poltergeist (Multiple throwing) and djinn ability (More flickering)
  • Added more events in front of the camera
  • Added more items to throw
  • Added photo sound + light effect
  • Discord button added

  • Shadow person sometimes appears on the screen for a short period of time
  • Shadow person can go into the observation room
  • Shadow person behaves differently in different difficulties
  • Shadow person is not recognized by the ghost detection program
  • Shadow person might kill you!

  • The sound system has been changed a little bit
  • Optimization of the colliders

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro

