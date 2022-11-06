Shadow Update

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you the next update!
- Added shadow person
- Added new poltergeist (Multiple throwing) and djinn ability (More flickering)
- Added more events in front of the camera
- Added more items to throw
- Added photo sound + light effect
- Discord button added
- Shadow person sometimes appears on the screen for a short period of time
- Shadow person can go into the observation room
- Shadow person behaves differently in different difficulties
- Shadow person is not recognized by the ghost detection program
- Shadow person might kill you!
- The sound system has been changed a little bit
- Optimization of the colliders
If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK
Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro
Changed files in this update