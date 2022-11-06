Shadow Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9879768 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 13:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ghost Hunters,

Today I will introduce you the next update!

Added shadow person

Added new poltergeist (Multiple throwing) and djinn ability (More flickering)

Added more events in front of the camera

Added more items to throw

Added photo sound + light effect

Discord button added

Shadow person sometimes appears on the screen for a short period of time

Shadow person can go into the observation room

Shadow person behaves differently in different difficulties

Shadow person is not recognized by the ghost detection program

Shadow person might kill you!

The sound system has been changed a little bit

Optimization of the colliders

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day

Your dev Platuro