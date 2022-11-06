Update, Version 20221106



English

[Mummy]New Enemy: Mummy. (You can bind them and turn them into pets.)

[Mummy]They have a quite nasty passive special attribution. (The good news is, you may find that useful when they are your allies.)

[Mummy]You can find them in the Desert of the Trapped.

[Mummy]Added an item drop list for Mummy enemies, including a lot of bandages.

[Special Attribution]The special attribution window now reports the source of special attribution from the character themselves.

[Prefix]New prefix: Prayer's (Gain more “Devotion from Pray.")

[Special Attribution]Fixed a typo in the English localization text of the special attribution that modifies the state's success chance.

[Special Attribution]Fixed a display error on the detailed report of the "Devotion from Pray" modifier.

简体中文

【木乃伊】新的敌人：木乃伊。（可以封印为宠物。）

【木乃伊】它们有一种很烦人的被动特殊属性。（往好的一面看，在作为你的队友的时候，也许会很有用。）

【木乃伊】你可以在被困者的沙漠中找到它们。

【木乃伊】给木乃伊敌人加入了物品掉落列表，包含了很多绷带。

【特殊属性】特殊属性界面现在会在列出的来源清单中列出来自角色自身的数值。

【词缀】新词缀：祈祷者的 （增加祈祷获得的虔诚值数量）

【特殊属性】修正了一处英文本地化文本中对于能够影响状态施加成功率的特殊属性的描述中的拼写错误。

【特殊属性】修复了【从祈祷中获得虔诚】的修正属性的详细报告中的一处显示错误。