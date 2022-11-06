2,000 units sold, New update (OIL effect options, fixses etc.)

Hello,
The new version v1.4.7 is available on Steam. I added the option "oil effect" (menu -> options -> game -> VHS), the game will looks a different if You disable OIL effect. Also 2,000 units were sold, thanks! I am always afraid whether I will sell at least 1 unit? When it sells 100 units it's great, and when it sells more than 1000 it's great. As you know, there are fees on Steam and achieving a some sales will allow me to refund the costs. If there are problems with the game, write to the forum or ask for a refund. Unfortunately, some things I am not able to fix (hardware problems - it is also worth trying with the option/effects turned off.).
1.4.7v
- Graphic corrections (doors E.g. in the corridor by the statue, doors in the office, reflections etc.).
- You can to disable the "oil paint" effect (menu -> options -> game options)
- Fixes for localization (Japanese, Korean, Polish)
- Fixes for gamepads (Non Branded)
- Loading screen small fixes (text etc.)
- Replaced capsules/banners on product page
- Changed product icon "skull" (if you see the old one, you need to clear the cache)
- Updated for Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac 64 bits
- Other minor fixes
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/
Changed files in this update