2,000 units sold, New update (OIL effect options, fixses etc.)

Hello,

The new version v1.4.7 is available on Steam. I added the option "oil effect" (menu -> options -> game -> VHS), the game will looks a different if You disable OIL effect. Also 2,000 units were sold, thanks! I am always afraid whether I will sell at least 1 unit? When it sells 100 units it's great, and when it sells more than 1000 it's great. As you know, there are fees on Steam and achieving a some sales will allow me to refund the costs. If there are problems with the game, write to the forum or ask for a refund. Unfortunately, some things I am not able to fix (hardware problems - it is also worth trying with the option/effects turned off.).

1.4.7v

Graphic corrections (doors E.g. in the corridor by the statue, doors in the office, reflections etc.).

You can to disable the "oil paint" effect (menu -> options -> game options)

Fixes for localization (Japanese, Korean, Polish)

Fixes for gamepads (Non Branded)

Loading screen small fixes (text etc.)

Replaced capsules/banners on product page

Changed product icon "skull" (if you see the old one, you need to clear the cache)

Updated for Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac 64 bits

Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/