 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Last Will and Testament update for 6 November 2022

2,000 units sold, New update (OIL effect options, fixses etc.)

Share · View all patches · Build 9879730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

The new version v1.4.7 is available on Steam. I added the option "oil effect" (menu -> options -> game -> VHS), the game will looks a different if You disable OIL effect. Also 2,000 units were sold, thanks! I am always afraid whether I will sell at least 1 unit? When it sells 100 units it's great, and when it sells more than 1000 it's great. As you know, there are fees on Steam and achieving a some sales will allow me to refund the costs. If there are problems with the game, write to the forum or ask for a refund. Unfortunately, some things I am not able to fix (hardware problems - it is also worth trying with the option/effects turned off.).

1.4.7v

  • Graphic corrections (doors E.g. in the corridor by the statue, doors in the office, reflections etc.).
  • You can to disable the "oil paint" effect (menu -> options -> game options)
  • Fixes for localization (Japanese, Korean, Polish)
  • Fixes for gamepads (Non Branded)
  • Loading screen small fixes (text etc.)
  • Replaced capsules/banners on product page
  • Changed product icon "skull" (if you see the old one, you need to clear the cache)
  • Updated for Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, Mac 64 bits
  • Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2014930/discussions/0/3389534774448824642/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2014931
  • Loading history…
Depot 2014932
  • Loading history…
Depot 2014933
  • Loading history…
Depot 2014934
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link