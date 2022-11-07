Patch to v2.5.12

Hello dear players,
here's a quick patch about an issue regarding hero walk speed and troublesome cutscenes.
Sorry for this, it's Doshi's fault again !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello dear players,
here's a quick patch about an issue regarding hero walk speed and troublesome cutscenes.
Sorry for this, it's Doshi's fault again !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update