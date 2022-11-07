 Skip to content

Yuppie Psycho update for 7 November 2022

Patch to v2.5.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9879694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players,

here's a quick patch about an issue regarding hero walk speed and troublesome cutscenes.

Sorry for this, it's Doshi's fault again !

