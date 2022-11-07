Junkyard Simulator 2.1 is on Unreal Engine 5!

Junkyard Simulator conversion to the Unreal Engine 5 is complete and available now to download.

The new engine affects the speed of launching the game, object loading time, quality of rendering the textures, object physics, etc. v2.1 reduced nearly all random crashes and bugs.

Also, based on your feedback, the gameplay has undergone fundamental changes during the past months. We improved things like the driving experience, map, and game navigation etc..

We rebuilt mechanics from the game to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5. You will also notice a new weather system and a new particle system.

We finished converting the game to Unreal Engine 5. You can expect new content in the game within the coming updates.

We are constantly working on the game - thank you for asking, writing. ːsteamthumbsupː