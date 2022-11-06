 Skip to content

BlackHoopS update for 6 November 2022

2.9.9.1 Bugs fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9879611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.9.9.1 Bugs fixed:
Fixed the bug where the player cannot rest when the stamina is zero after the mini game, and the game has to stop at the reality.
Fixed the animation display issue of chapter Beginning.
If your file is an old one, please select [New Game] first, then load the game.

