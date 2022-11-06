Ninja Update!

Good Sunday to all!
We bring you an update of improvements in some Warpmazon plants to make it easier for you to test and play Hack and Slime.
Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:
https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft
Changelog
- An errata have been corrected in the "torture room" posters in Dungeons 1
- Visibility has been removed from several timed platform guides in The Dungeons 2
- The behavior of a skull spider "A escape" in Dungeons 2 has been corrected
- Some decoration placement errors have been corrected
- The operation of several guillotine traps in The Hole has been corrected
- The Slimes have been added (invisible) to improve their behavior in The Hole
- The parallax of all the background layers in Dungeons 2 has been corrected
- An errata has been corrected in an indication poster in The Dungeons 2
- The number of indication posters in The Dungeons 2 has been increased
- A platform tasted by a platform operated in The Dungeons 2 to avoid exit places has been changed
Changed depots in beta branch