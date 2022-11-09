Update 0.1.0

We've heard from a few that wishes to play with friends across regions; or despite being in the same region, are unable to connect to each other. We've made a quick fix to hopefully answer that.
And of course, if any of you are still facing issues or just looking for some group to play? Join us here! https://discord.gg/jmTtkZ2VXn
UPDATE NOTES:
- Included a Region selection option at the top right of the main menu
- Region selection defaults to auto upon every start up
Changed files in this update