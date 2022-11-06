BET 0.0.3 + Level 1 Release Date Announcement

Update Overview:

Significantly improved Bacteria's AI

Added public lobbies

Added the option for 6-player lobbies

Fixed numerous multiplayer joining issues

Added exit signs around the elevator to help lost players

Added Steam achievement when escaping Level 0

Overhauled the main menu (UI and background improvements)

Lowered tape count requirement to 8 (Each extra player is an extra tape, eg. 2 players = 9 tapes)

Made pitfalls harder to fall off of

Decreased stamina drain rate by 10% and increased regen by 20%

Lowered average event rate by 15%

Bacteria AI Updates:

Bacteria will no longer camp your hiding spot

Bacteria will try to look for an alternate path to get you if on the pitfalls instead of glitching

Bacteria will now search the area around your last known location

Bacteria now responds more intelligently to sounds like whistling and footsteps

Bacteria will no longer stay agro-locked if it can't reach you

Squashed Bugs:

Fixed mic staying on after dying

Fixed bug that made it so you had to click twice for the first time on the main menu

Fixed loading screen when joining lobbies

Fixed not being able to join lobbies via code sometimes

Fixed not being able to exit lobbies

Fixed issue where button clicks/hitboxes wouldn't line up with the icon

Fixed crash when beating level 0

Fixed camera hiss being audible on the host when a player is using it

Fixed sound being muted after beating level 0

Fixed level 1 launch date when beating level 0

Firstly, I really want to apologize for the delay. This update has taken a good chunk of my time and I didn't want to just neglect the base game and slap Level 1 onto it. A large part of this game's philosophy is making the base as strong as possible and building off from there.

That being said, I'm super excited to announce the official release date for Level 1!

Level 1 will be released on Friday, November 11th.