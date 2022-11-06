2022/11/6 Patch

Description

For Panzer War : Lit on Steam, we add support for mod tool maps from Ravenfield.

Check the following document to learn more.

https://www.yuque.com/chaojiduolajiang/panzerwar/cg8odl?# 《Ravenfield 地图模组支持 Ravenfield Map Tool Support》

Copyrights

Attention！ You are not allowed to submit ravenfield map to our workshop if you do not have the copyright. And Please be sure you have owned the Revenfield in Steam first!

If you are the owner of the ravenfield map,you are welcome to submit it to our workshop!!!