Hella Late Halloween Update

Derp Dev here: WAiT WHUT?! Halloween is over?! Oh sh*t I musta got too drunk and passed out while making this new level-

Well I just updated the game with some new Halloween super terrifying level- I somehow doubled the size of the f*cking game too- its 1.8gb now some how?! If you have a tater tot hard drive I'm sorry maaaaaaan-

Did you think this game was a one time joke? HELL NAW the joke isn't going to end- I'm going to keep adding new sh*t to it until this game replaces democracies in the western world-

If you have any requests for things you want me to add to the game make a post in the forum- IDGAF and I will add it-

WARNING: The new stuff features Ye so if you play it you will be banned from the world

There's also goth bishes I bought for $40 on the Unity asset store

If you were that dude who beat the first level but didn't get the achievement because of a bug the game will now give you the achievement next time you play it-

Also if you gave the game a negative review on Steam you will get a special achievement next time you play it- try it because YOU ARE THE LIFE OF THE PARTY

So yeh I hope you like the new sh*t and if anything is broken its not my fault RUSSIA DID IT