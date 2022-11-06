Patch V0.4.3.7 is now LIVE!

- Most Spells have had cooldowns reduced as well as some getting a damage increase
- Glider no longer flips you around in the wrong direction
- Non-flying races no longer fly randomly when hit with arrows
- Flying races no longer lose mana when flying but the mana cost for casting a spell while flying is doubled
- Monsters are now properly immune to the correct element
- Quest location indicators now have a beam of light so they are better to visualize
- Quests no longer show a location that is below the world
- Airships now slow down when you approach and the collision has been fixed, as well as enemy movement on the ship.
- Your weapon no longer disappears if you equip an item and Shield now shows up properly in the correct slot
- You can now craft potions in the starting town talk to the potion master to learn how.
- You can now hire the first companion a healer at the starting island
- You can now purchase a Pegasus from the first town stable until taming is implemented.
The airship sold at the Crystal Town docks now has a working Storage on board as well. The airship spawning issue has been fixed and the airship location now saves.
The first Event test is now live, the event will occur in Autumn in the game to try it out you can just log in and out till it becomes Autumn.
Changed files in this update