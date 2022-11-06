 Skip to content

18层 update for 6 November 2022

1.4.2update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.4.2 (Development)
Warning: This is a test development version
Updated
Level 0 to 2
Details:
Updated many terrorist character models and added Nogan sound effect
Replaced the sound effect of the original footsteps, which is more suitable for the environment, and fixed some scene bugs,
Developer:
The game also began to "assemble", found many difficulties in the assembly of scripts, changed many versions, originally intended to be described in the first person, but the result is that the sense of substitution is not strong, and later changed to narration by narration. In the new beta game, please tell me in time, and I will try my best to polish the details of the game

Changed depots in test_ue5_18hell branch

18hell Depot Depot 952732
