1.4.2update

Version 1.4.2 (Development)

Updated

Level 0 to 2

Details:

Updated many terrorist character models and added Nogan sound effect

Replaced the sound effect of the original footsteps, which is more suitable for the environment, and fixed some scene bugs,

Developer:

The game also began to "assemble", found many difficulties in the assembly of scripts, changed many versions, originally intended to be described in the first person, but the result is that the sense of substitution is not strong, and later changed to narration by narration. In the new beta game, please tell me in time, and I will try my best to polish the details of the game