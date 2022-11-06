New Krell'Sha Starting Ship

Hi

This patch is mostly fixes but I also wanted to add the first of at least two extra starting ships: the Krell'Sha Assault Craft.

New Ship:

This new ship is lighter but more nimble than the Prison Ship. Has extra movement, a light turret battery and Torpedo Launchers installed from Turn 1.

You get a smaller starting crew but also a Krell'Sha Raider (level 3) from the start.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where sometimes the player's turrets wouldn't shoot at CDF ships.

Fixed some Idle animations (in Squad Selection screen and Soldier screen) so they don't make the soldier's feet "slide" slightly.

Fixed a problem with the skeleton of the new Krell'Sha Raider that made its feet float a bit.

Modified Ship Upgrades screen so the Upgrades Slots are variable depending on the ship selected.

Added extra upgrade slots to Prison Ship.

Changed holographic ships in Main Menu.

Fixed a bug where uninstalling turrets from a ship wouldn't make them visible in the Inventory.

Fixed a bug where installing a shield wouldn't remove it from Inventory.

Fixed a bug where sometimes passive buffs from crew wouldn't apply during space combat.

Fixed a bug where using the "Melee Combo" action sometimes would trigger a slowdown of the game.

Fixed a bug where sometimes you wouldn't be able to assign crew to a specific system after the previous crew assigned died in combat.

That's it for now, there's a few known issues with camera, user interface and animations but I'll try to get them fixed soon now that I'll be pumping these patches more often. Of course, I'm also starting to work in new maps (not just new environments but also variants for the existing ones).

See you soon,

Jorge