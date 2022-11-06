Nightmare Update

This Update introduces the Nightmare difficulty, with major changes to all of the difficulty's and the enemies Ai to bring a better balance to the game. New enemies, Mini Boss's, Player Mounts, New pets, Armor, Weapons, and the Mystic item Rarity.
New Enemy Type's and New Mini Boss
Two of the Nine mounts added in this update
Mystic Item Rartiy
Some of the New pets added
Omni bolt's Nightmare Version
You can now interact with the bartender inside the tavern.
Added the option to hotkey items so that you can change weapons, armor and pets without having to open the menu every time.
Minor Changes/Bug Fixes
- Increased Weapon skill mana use.
- Significantly increased Weapon Skill Damage.
- Major optimizations to increase performance when lots of enemies are on screen at once.
- Fixed a bug where Enemies would stop moving and stand still until attacked or in range of the player.
- made some changes to the Castle Guards and there Collision.
- Removed Pet Collision with the player.
- Enemies are now invulnerable until they walk outside of the portal,
- Fixed a bug where materials were not able to be picked up when hovered hover.
- Made Changes to Loot Armor and Weapon Stats
- Increased Strength health and Speed of all enemies on Hard and Insane Mode.
- Increased Silver material Drop Rate
- Fixed a bug where the bow's 2nd and 3rd ability would not damage OmniBolt and other enemies.
- Arrow's now instantly hit your target when fired.
- Made changes to Weapon Skill Effects and other effects in game to improve performace.
- fixed a bug where you could jump out of Omni Bolt's Lair.
- fixed an issue with enemy spawns that would cause the wave to be stuck in the combat phase.
- Added 4 hotkey slots
- The lich now has the Ability to heal surrounding Enemies
Changed files in this update