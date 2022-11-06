Nightmare Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9878472 · Last edited 6 November 2022 – 03:06:02 UTC by Wendy

This Update introduces the Nightmare difficulty, with major changes to all of the difficulty's and the enemies Ai to bring a better balance to the game. New enemies, Mini Boss's, Player Mounts, New pets, Armor, Weapons, and the Mystic item Rarity.

New Enemy Type's and New Mini Boss







Two of the Nine mounts added in this update





Mystic Item Rartiy



Some of the New pets added



Omni bolt's Nightmare Version



You can now interact with the bartender inside the tavern.



Added the option to hotkey items so that you can change weapons, armor and pets without having to open the menu every time.



Minor Changes/Bug Fixes