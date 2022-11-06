-Moved Boss Spawns to a timer
-Boss will spawn every 30min
-Boss Block Infinium bonus will now be calculated based on the total unique boss blocks mined
-Bonus is Displayed and will update in real time as blocks are mined
-Right clicking the display will cycle through bosses and show the next spawn time for the corresponding boss
-When viewing Boss 2 it assumes that Boss 1 will die each time it comes up as 3 kills are required for Boss 2 to spawn
-Display Defaults back to whatever the next boss to spawn will be after 5 seconds
-You may also left click on the Display to Teleport to the Boss fight when its in progress
-You will now hear a boss spawn sound when the its time for the Boss to spawn, this has its own volume slider
-Changed how mine resets and should greatly reduce mem usage on reset
-Fixed a guild sync issue that would cause hundreds of small guild updates to be sent to the client when guild window is open
-Gear Filter is now checking if its equal or greater instead of just greater stat
Infinimine update for 6 November 2022
Infinimine Ver.43
