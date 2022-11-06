Content Update v3.0! New plays, gameplay updates, bug fixes, and more!

Hi folks,

In addition to our normal bug fix update, we decided to add in a couple goodies. Please find the patch notes for Axis Football v3.0 below.

Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that caused the ball to be placed on the opposite side of the field if a FG was attempted and missed as the first play of a new quarter.

Adjusted the pass trajectory formula to have the ball float less in certain situations

Adjusted receiver actions following a catch on hitch, curl, and comeback routes to prevent an unnecessary loss of yards.

Added in the options for users to be able to press Y or the R key when controlling a player on defense to make a play on a pass.

Fixed a bug where the user was sometimes unable to select a player on defense.

Fixed some pursuit angles that were causing some defenders (especially DBs) to under-pursue the runner, leading to large outside gains.

Adjusted the effectiveness of the speed burst.

Fixed a bug where the colliders on the uprights and field goal nets were not properly colliding with the ball.

Added QB designed runs to the game. These runs are available in the Shotgun: Normal and Pistol: Slot formations. For AI play calling categorization purposes, QB runs will fall under the 'Inside Run' category

Fixed several issues related to memory leaks that were causing crashing in the Team Creator suite.

We appreciate your support, and we will continue to patch and work on the game as needed!

Best,

Danny