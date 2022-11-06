ADACA 1.1.5 Update

Update: 1.1.5:
Stable Build
New Features:
-New Zone Companion! 🐾
-Companions should now retain their weapons when traveling between areas in Zone Patrol.
-New weapons!
-New Enemies!
-More weapons now available for purchase in Patrol!
-New Patrol Quests!
-New Zone NPC.
-New [REDACTED] in Playground!
-New enemy incursion mechanic in Zone Patrol!
-New dungeons in Zone Patrol!
-More artifacts hidden in Zone Patrol!
-NPCs will now always flinch when hit.
-Hitting the Journal Key in Campaign will now help remind the player of their current objective.
-More reactive scenery.
Accessibility Features:
-New auto fire setting for semi-auto and burst weapons.
-Setting to turn off Weapon Sway.
-Slightly increased player jump-hight to make crouch-jumping less critical for main level routes.
-The Radiant’s projectiles are now slower.
-The head-bob option will now also turn off strafe-leaning.
Bug Fixes:
-The game should now work correctly in Ultra-Wide ratios.
-Fixed some music bugs.
-Fixed broken Nav Mesh in Theocide.
-Fixed bug that would cause AR to fire a grenade in error.
-Subtitle option should now stay set between sessions.
-Fixed mislabeled location on map.
-Added ability to proceed through end of Tunnel Vision if conversation with Gomez glitches out.
-Fixed bug with assigning particular keys to your movement axis.
-Fixed Kelly’s broken path-finding on The Breach.
-Fixed issue where Ammo Bag equipment wouldn’t work with some weapons.
-Fixed T2 Key Card glitch (hopefully)
-End event in Vault 08 should no longer trigger again when returning after completing the relevant quest.
-Fixed glitch where Operation Earhorn could overwrite Campaign save file.
-Fixed sequence break in Power House.
-Fixed more typos.
-Fixed an incorrect Quest tool-tip.
-Fixed some broken collisions for a few assets.
-NPCs can now use partial paths instead of out-right aborting tricky path-finding.
-Player should now always die when falling out of bounds in Tunnel Vision.
-Husks laying on the ground in ambush will now take damage correctly.
Changes & Tweaks:
-Removed pointless key-card puzzle from Theocide.
-Various balance tweaks to some weapons.
-New Sound FX.
-NPCs will now have a more pronounced reaction time before firing. (Scaled with difficulty)
-NPCs are less accurate across the board. (Scaled with difficulty)
-Edited some of Rook’s quest dialogue to make it more clear.
-Phantom Vision Goggles can now be purchased in Patrol.
-Made weapons in VAKT armory easier to see.
-The Grenades now have smaller hit-boxes to avoid them colliding with close corners when throwing them from cover.
-Energy weapons can now pick up energy ammo packs.
-The player can no longer pick up massive logs.
-Hid more rare weapons around in Ep2.
-Added throwable rocks to the wolf den in Undermined.
-Buffed the Frag Grenade.
-Replaced cops at the end of Undermined with Mercs to avoid narrative confusion. (It didn’t make any logistical sense for there to be cops in that building at that time.)
-Electrical anomalies will now temporarily shrink in size after being triggered.
-Juiced up some of the PFX.
-Many other small tweaks and changes.
Going forward, development will be more focused on Episode 3!
Thank you all!
